Danny Willett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Mark Hubbard, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Michael Thompson, Erik van Rooyen, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Danny Willett's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Willett had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Willett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Willett's 148 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.