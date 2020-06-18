  • Danny Lee shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Lee makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.