In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Danny Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lee hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.