Daniel Berger posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger birdies No. 9 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Daniel Berger makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Berger finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under with Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.T. Poston, Viktor Hovland, and Vaughn Taylor; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 6 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 2nd at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Daniel Berger had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Berger's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
