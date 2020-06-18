In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Corey Conners hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

After a 292 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Conners chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Conners's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Conners's tee shot went 206 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Conners had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Conners's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Conners chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.