Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under, and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Morikawa's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 137 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Morikawa had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Morikawa hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.