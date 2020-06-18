In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 15th at 4 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout's 133 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Bezuidenhout's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.