Chris Stroud hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Stroud had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Stroud chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 469-yard par-4 third, Stroud went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Stroud's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.