Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
After a 263 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Reavie chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Reavie's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 10th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Reavie chipped in his fourth from 12 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Reavie at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Reavie had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
