-
-
Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
At the 410-yard par-4 first, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hadley's 188 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadley had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hadley's 164 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadley had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.