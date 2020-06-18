Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 61st at even par; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Hoffman had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hoffman missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 12th, Hoffman chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to even for the round.