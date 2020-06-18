-
Charles Howell III shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Charles Howell III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green fourth, Howell III suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Howell III hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
Howell III got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Howell III's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
