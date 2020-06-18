-
Charl Schwartzel finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 10th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 12th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Schwartzel's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
Schwartzel tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwartzel to even for the round.
