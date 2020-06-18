-
Carlos Ortiz putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ortiz finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Carlos Ortiz got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Carlos Ortiz to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Ortiz's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ortiz had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Ortiz's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Ortiz had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
