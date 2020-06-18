Cameron Smith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Michael Thompson, J.T. Poston, Viktor Hovland, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Smith had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Smith's 170 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Smith's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Smith chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smith hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.