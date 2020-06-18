-
C.T. Pan comes back from a rocky start in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan birdies No. 8 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Pan finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th, C.T. Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving C.T. Pan to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Pan hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Pan to even for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Pan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Pan's 185 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
