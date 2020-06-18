In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, An hit his 72 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved An to even-par for the round.

An his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing An to 3 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, An chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 3 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 3 over for the round.