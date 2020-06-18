-
Bud Cauley shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bud Cauley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Cauley had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Cauley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Cauley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Cauley's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 under for the round.
Cauley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to even for the round.
