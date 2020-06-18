-
-
Bubba Watson posts bogey-free 2-under 69 l in the first round of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
-
Extended Highlights
Bubba Watson's 2011 Zurich Classic winning highlights
Watch how Bubba Watson captured his second PGA TOUR title of 2011, in a two-hole playoff over Webb Simpson at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
Bubba Watson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Watson finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under, and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Bubba Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bubba Watson to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.