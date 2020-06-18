-
Bryson DeChambeau posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 15th at 4 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Bryson DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
At the 588-yard par-5 15th, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, DeChambeau had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
