In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under with Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.T. Poston, Viktor Hovland, and Vaughn Taylor; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 6 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Koepka's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Koepka hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Koepka's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.