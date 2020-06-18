-
-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Bronson Burgoon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 76th at 1 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Burgoon hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 63-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 third, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Burgoon's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.