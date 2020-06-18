In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Garnett's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Garnett had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Garnett hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Garnett's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Garnett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Garnett at 6 under for the round.