-
-
Brian Stuard shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Brian Stuard hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 12th, Stuard's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Stuard had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.