-
-
Brian Harman putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Interviews
Brian Harman talks about his expectations for the week prior to RBC Heritage
Prior to the 2020 RBC Heritage, Brian Harman discusses where he expects to find the most differences in the course from seasons prior and how it will affect the quality of play during the week.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 12th, Brian Harman's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Harman got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Harman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Harman's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
-
-
