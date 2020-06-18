-
-
Brian Gay shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
Brian Gay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Gay had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to even for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
Gay got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.