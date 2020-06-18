In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Brendon Todd hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Todd's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Todd's tee shot went 167 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Todd had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Todd hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Todd's 108 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.