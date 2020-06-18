-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brandt Snedeker hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 137th at 3 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Snedeker's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 124 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.
