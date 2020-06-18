-
-
Branden Grace shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
-
Best Of
Winning moments from RBC Heritage
Take a look back at the winning moments from the RBC Heritage, including champions C.T. Pan, Wesley Bryan, Branden Grace, Jim Furyk and Matt Kuchar.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Branden Grace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
Grace got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Grace hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Grace chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
Grace hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Grace's 189 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
After a 248 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Grace chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 3 under for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Grace had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Grace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grace at 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.