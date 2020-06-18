In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Branden Grace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

Grace got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Grace hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Grace chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

Grace hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Grace's 189 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Grace chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 3 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Grace had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Grace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grace at 2 under for the round.