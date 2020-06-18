-
Bo Van Pelt shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament.
At the par-5 second, Van Pelt chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 third, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Van Pelt's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Van Pelt chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Van Pelt at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Van Pelt had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to even for the round.
