-
-
Billy Horschel rebounds from poor front in first round of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Horschel finished his round tied for 41st at 2 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Billy Horschel's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Horschel chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 third, Horschel's 182 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Horschel chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.