Bill Haas putts himself to an even-par first round of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Bill Haas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 13th, Bill Haas's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.
