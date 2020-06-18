Bernhard Langer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Langer finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a 248 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Bernhard Langer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bernhard Langer to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Langer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Langer to even for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Langer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Langer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Langer had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Langer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Langer's 168 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Langer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Langer had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Langer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Langer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Langer to 2 under for the round.