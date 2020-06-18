Austin Cook hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 149th at 5 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cook hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cook hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th. This moved Cook to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Cook had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cook hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Cook to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Cook's tee shot went 200 yards to the fringe and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Cook to 6 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 7 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Cook hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cook's 184 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 5 over for the round.