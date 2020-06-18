-
Andy Ogletree shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Andy Ogletree hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Ogletree reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ogletree to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Ogletree chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Ogletree's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
