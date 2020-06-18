-
Andrew Putnam shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 over Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 6 under, and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Mark Hubbard, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Putnam had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Putnam hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.
