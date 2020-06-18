In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Andrew Landry hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Landry hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Landry went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Landry's 139 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Landry's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Landry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Landry had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.