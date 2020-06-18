Alex Noren hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Noren chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Noren chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren got a double bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Noren chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Noren had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Noren hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 2 under for the round.