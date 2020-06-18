-
Adam Schenk finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 67th at even par; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Schenk got a double bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Schenk's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 4 over for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schenk had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Schenk's 174 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.
