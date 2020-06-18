-
Adam Long putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Mark Hubbard, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 third, Adam Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Long's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
