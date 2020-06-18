-
Adam Hadwin shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 third, Hadwin's 176 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hadwin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadwin at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
