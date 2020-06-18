-
Abraham Ancer shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Abraham Ancer makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 40th at 2 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-4 ninth, Ancer's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Ancer had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Ancer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
