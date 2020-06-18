In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 76th at 2 over; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Mark Hubbard, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tony Finau, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Erik van Rooyen, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Wise got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, after his drive went to the native area Wise stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.