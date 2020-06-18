-
-
Aaron Baddeley finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage
-
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
On the par-4 11th, Baddeley's 157 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even-par for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Baddeley's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.