Robert MacIntyre hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

MacIntyre missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

MacIntyre had a 350-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved MacIntyre to even for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, MacIntyre chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, MacIntyre got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved MacIntyre to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, MacIntyre had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, MacIntyre chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, MacIntyre chipped in his third shot from 89 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 4 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, MacIntyre had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.