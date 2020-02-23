Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

Morikawa hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Morikawa's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Morikawa chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 18th, Morikawa chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Morikawa's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Morikawa hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.