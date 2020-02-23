  • Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Collin Morikawa chips in from just short of the green to make eagle at the par-5 15th hole.
