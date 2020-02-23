-
Tae Hee Lee shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tae Hee Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 19 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 72nd at 19 over; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
At the 632-yard par-5 11th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lee to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Lee hit his 229 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Lee hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 5 over for the round.
