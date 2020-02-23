In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Matt Wallace hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 58th at 4 over; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

Wallace had a 370-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Wallace chipped in his third shot from 25 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 15th. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wallace's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Wallace hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Wallace to 4 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Wallace hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.