Sebastián Muñoz shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz dials in tee shot to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sebastián Muñoz lands his 232-yard tee shot 6 feet from the cup at the par-3 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 13th at 8 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.
Muñoz missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Muñoz's 198 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
Muñoz hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Muñoz had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
