Kurt Kitayama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his round tied for 53rd at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Kitayama had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Kitayama had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Kitayama chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Kitayama's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Kitayama had a fantastic chip-in on the 235-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 32 yards to the left rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kitayama's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.