  • Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Xander Schauffele in the final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 World Golf Championships - Mexico Championship, where Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City hosts a select field of 72 players.
    Fantasy

    Daily Fantasy preview for WGC-Mexico Championship

    Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 World Golf Championships - Mexico Championship, where Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City hosts a select field of 72 players.