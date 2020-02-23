-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Xander Schauffele in the final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schauffele finished his round tied for 13th at 8 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 10th, Xander Schauffele's 74 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
After a 375 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.
